Stephen Curry is hopeful he can return from his latest injury setback by the time the NBA playoffs begin April 14. The two-time MVP also addressed the NBA players' role in bringing about change and lending a voice to social causes.

The Golden State Warriors point guard is currently sidelined with an MCL injury he picked up during their 106-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The injury was the result of a freak accident when his teammate JaVale McGee fell backward on his knee in the third quarter of the game.

The MRI after the game showed a grade 2 MCL sprain, which is expected to keep him out for at least three weeks. Curry will miss the rest of their regular season games, with coach Steve Kerr hoping to have him back for their first playoff game April 14.

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Curry recently revealed his recovery is coming along well and he is hopeful of making a comeback as soon as possible. This is his second injury setback in as many months as his game against the Hawks was his first after a six-game absence due to a tweaked ankle.

“Hopefully when the playoffs come around I'll be in a good condition to come back on the court as soon as possible," Curry said, as quoted by CBS News.

Apart from their role on the basketball court, Curry also spoke about how the NBA players are coming together and lending a voice to bring about change. He addressed the players’ response to the recent shooting of Stephon Clark in Sacramento.

The 22-year-old, who was a stay-at-home father of two sons aged one and three, was reportedly shot 20 times by police officers responding to a call about a man seen breaking car windows March 18. Clark was shot in the backyard of his home he shared with his grandparents and some siblings after the authorities mistook his cell phone for a weapon.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes is said to have held a demonstration with the victim’s family where they demanded the police officers be held accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, during an NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics on March 25, both sets of players donned black t-shirts that read "Accountability. We are one" on the front, and "#StephonClark" on the back.

Curry believes the actions have shown the NBA players have embraced their responsibilities of lending a voice to people who do not have one and are pushing for change.

"Everybody has a voice, everybody has an opportunity to stand for something and to speak how they feel. I think as NBA players, we've done a great job of embracing that responsibility and being a voice for people who don't have one for themselves," Curry added. "You see what happened in Sacramento and across the league when it comes to any issue and us NBA guys are not afraid of that opportunity and using it for good and to create a conversation for change. We're on that mission for sure."