Kanye West has upset a lot of people with his thoughtless remarks about slavery, including “Isn’t She Lovely” singer Stevie Wonder.

It has been weeks now since West made his controversial statements, but people are still talking about it. When Wonder was interviewed at a West Hollywood club on Thursday, he decided to let his feelings about the rapper be known.

“There’s been a lot of talk about what was said by Kanye,” Wonder said. “I want people to understand that the truth is the truth and a lie is a lie. We all know that slavery was not a choice. So I just think that people need to understand that if you know your history, if you know the truth, you know that’s just foolishness.”

Wonder also said that saying slavery was a choice was akin to saying the Holocaust was not real, according to The Guardian.

During an appearance on TMZ Live, West told Candace Owen that “free thought” is important because it would make the world a better place. He said: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sound like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It’s like, slavery — holocaust. Holocaust — Jews, slavery is blacks. Prison is something that unites us as one race - blacks and whites being one race.”

People have already been accusing West of being mentally ill and have been criticizing him endlessly on social media. Even his wife, Kim Kardashian, is worried about him. “Kanye is the most amazing person when he’s not acting like this. But when he gets manic, it’s really hard for everyone around him,” an insider told People. “Kim is absolutely worried about him right now, but she will defend him publicly to the end. She’s a very loyal wife, and her tweets and everything she’s been saying is definitely very calculated to help Kanye.”

Despite the controversies surrounding West’s tweets and TV appearances, the insider said “things are going on normally” for the rest of the family and they are going about their daily work schedules. Photo: Getty Images/Mike Coppola