Mystery author Sue Grafton died Thursday at the age of 77. The Louisville, Kentucky native had been battling cancer and passed away in Santa Barbara, California, her family announced.

Grafton was a prolific author best known for her alphabetically organized detective novels. Grafton had a net worth of about $50 million at the time of her death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The author published at least 96 books, with the most popular listed on Goodreads as the leader in the Kinsey Millhone series, “A is for Alibi,” written in 1982. Grafton also wrote and developed the television show “Nurse,” contributing to her wealth.

Grafton’s daughter Jamie announced her death on Facebook.

“I am sorry to tell you all that Sue passed away last night after a two year battle with cancer,” her daughter wrote on her Facebook page. “She was surrounded by family, including her devoted and adoring husband Steve.”

Jamie called Grafton’s death “unexpected and fast” and said her mother was fine up until “just a few days ago.” Grafton was up to the “Y” novel in her series, where her daughter said it would end.

“Sue always said that she would continue writing as long as she had the juice,” she wrote. “Many of you also know that she was adamant that her books would never be turned into movies or TV shows, and in that same vein, she would never allow a ghost writer to write in her name. Because of all of those things, and out of the deep abiding love and respect for our dear sweet Sue, as far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y.”

Photo: Getty Images