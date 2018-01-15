The New England Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship, while the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC title game, after an exciting weekend of games in the divisional playoffs. Three of the four games were decided by five points or less and with the outcomes in doubt within the final minute.

After the nail-biting conclusions, attention now shifts to the conference championships and the Super Bowl.

Oddsmakers still like the Patriots' chances of winning the Super Bowl. According to VegasInsider, the defending champions have 11/10 odds to defend their title. The Patriots opened as 9-point favorites against the Jaguars, who have the worst Super Bowl odds at 8/1.

The Patriots, who oddsmakers listed in August as the favorite to win the Super Bowl, are seeking their 10 AFC title and sixth Super Bowl.

The Jaguars have never reached the Super Bowl since entering the league in 1995. Jacksonville entered the season as 100/1 underdogs to win the title, which was better than just six other teams.

The NFC presents a more interesting matchup given both teams' Super Bowl history and their dramatic finishes over the weekend. The Eagles and Vikings have a combined 0-5 record in the Super Bowl and both teams have exceeded most experts' expectations. Before the season, the Vikings had the 13th-best odds to win the Super Bowl, while the Eagles had the 20th-best odds.

The Vikings' Super Bowl odds are listed at 7/4, while the Eagles have 7/1 odds. Minnesota opened as 3.5-point favorites for the NFC Championship.

The two teams advanced to the conference championship on very different final plays. The Eagles defense essentially held off the Atlanta Falcons when star wide receiver Julio Jones failed to secure a catch near the corner of end zone, while the Vikings advanced past the New Orleans Saints on a 61-yard touchdown reception on the final play.

A factor influencing Minnesota's Super Bowl odds may be location. Should the Vikings advance to the Super Bowl, they will be playing on their home turf, U.S. Bank Stadium.