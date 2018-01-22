The New England Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, pitting the same teams that met in the NFL Championship Game 13 years ago against each other. A lot has changed since New England’s 24-21 win over Philadelphia in 2005—especially for the Eagles—though the most important aspect of the Super Bowl 2018 matchup is the same as it was 13 years ago.

Tom Brady is still the Patriots’ starting quarterback, and Bill Belichick remains the team’s head coach. They are the best at what they do and the main reason why most Super Bowl predictions outside of Philadelphia will have New England winning yet another title.

By defeating the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, the Patriots won their second straight title and their third Super Bowl in four years. New England can accomplish both again with a win in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, completing a season-long journey that’s felt inevitable since the year began.

That’s not to say it will be easy for the Patriots, or even that the Eagles have no chance to pull off the upset. Brady and New England aren’t perfect, and Philadelphia is well aware that they’ve got a shot to stun the NFL.

“Greatest quarterback of all time, but that doesn't mean that he's unbeatable,” Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said, via ESPN. “We've got a destination that we're geared to. No matter who's in front of us, we've got somewhere to go.”

In addition to their five Super Bowl wins, the Patriots have two losses in the Brady-Belichick era. Both came at the hands of the New York Giants, and both times New England’s offense struggled.

Brady completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and an 82.5 passer rating when the Giants shocked the then-undefeated Patriots 17-14 a decade ago. Four years later when New York beat New England 21-17, Brady had a 91.1 rating with 276 yards, two scores and an interception.

New York made sure Brady was uncomfortable in the pocket, most notably in 2008 when the quarterback was sacked five times. Philadelphia has the personnel to get to Brady, considering they pressured the quarterback more than anyone else this season.

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Vinny Curry and Chris Long are better than your average defensive linemen. Corey Graham led the team with 9.5 sacks, and Fletcher Cox was selected to his third Pro Bowl. Rookie Derek Barnett had five sacks as a 21-year-old.

Case Keenum’s breakout season ended with a thud in the NFC Championship Game when the Eagles gave him little time to throw, forcing him into two interceptions and a meager 63.8 passer rating. Philadelphia routed the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 to reach their third Super Bowl in franchise history.

“Hey, Tom Brady. Pretty boy Tom Brady. He's the best quarterback of all time, so, nothing I'd like to do more than dethrone that guy,” Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said.

Of course, Brady and the Patriots defeated a defense that was probably just as good as Philadelphia’s in the AFC Championship Game. After a slow start by New England allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to take a lead into the second half, the Patriots’ signal caller engineered a record-setting eighth career fourth-quarter comeback.

Throwing for 138 yards in the final 15 minutes, Brady ended the AFC Championship Game with 290 yards, two touchdowns and a 108.4 passer rating. He’s the heavy favorite to be named the 2017 NFL MVP after leading the league in passing yards with 32 touchdown passes, eight interceptions and a 102.8 rating.

The Patriots had the NFL’s No.1 offense in the regular season. Brady has cemented his place as the best quarterback in history, and he’s arguably never played better. When it looked like the Atlanta Falcons might beat New England in last year’s Super Bowl or the Jaguars might stop the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Brady found a way to win.

Nick Foles hopes to have better luck if Philadelphia takes the lead in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles couldn’t have asked for more from their backup quarterback after Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Foles was nearly perfect in the NFC Championship game, completing 26 of 33 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback has a 122.1 passer rating this postseason, and he’s totaled eight touchdown passes and two interceptions in the playoffs and regular season.

Maybe the Eagles will find a way to cover the point spread, which is either five points or 5.5 points at most sportsbooks. The Patriots have never won a Super Bowl by more than one score, and their three-point victory over Philadelphia in 2005 was the only New England Super Bowl win that wasn’t decided in the final minute.

But whether they make a last-second field goal or Brady leads another late touchdown drive, it’s hard to believe the Patriots won’t find a way to, once again, walk away with the Lombardi Trophy.

Prediction: New England over Philadelphia, 23-20