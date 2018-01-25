There are plenty of ways to gamble on Super Bowl 2018, even for those that will watch the game but aren’t big football fans. For those that don’t know much about the New England Patriots or Philadelphia Eagles, “Super Bowl Boxes” or “Super Bowl Squares” might be the best way to get some action on the game.

Often popular for office pools and parties, Super Bowl boxes can be a great way to get invested in the big game if your favorite team isn’t playing. The rules aren’t complicated, and anyone who plays has a chance to win a large portion of the total pot.

You start with a 10 by 10 grid, which creates 100 total boxes. If there aren’t 100 people participating, people will end up with multiple boxes, and therefore, more chances to win.

Assign one team to the x-axis of the grid and the other to the y-axis. There are 10 gray boxes for New England and 10 others for Philadelphia, and each box is assigned a number zero through nine.

Then you have to determine which boxes belong to each individual player. The squares should be assigned randomly, and it can be done by simply drawing names from a hat.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Players that have the boxes that correspond to the final score of each quarter win. The biggest prize is left for the final score of the game, while the halftime score usually brings with it the second-largest prize.

Last year’s Super Bowl ended with New England beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. The player that owned the square with 4 on the Patriots’ axis and 8 on the Falcons’ axis would’ve won the final prize.

The boxes are assigned randomly because certain numbers have a much greater chance of hitting than others. If you have 0, 3 or 7 in one of your boxes, you might have a leg up on the rest of the field. Numbers like 5 and 9 are not nearly as favorable.

Each of the last five Super Bowls has ended with a 4 or an 8 being in the final score.

Click here to get your own copy of a Super Bowl LII squares pool.