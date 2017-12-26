With more than half of the NFL eliminated from contention for Super Bowl LII, most of the league already has its eyes on the 2019 Super Bowl. Super Bowl LIII is set for Feb. 3, 2019 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The exact date for the Super Bowl changes every year, though it's been the first Sunday of February every year since 2004. The process of buying tickets has largely remained the same for years, as well. The Super Bowl location is what changes every year, and the game will return to Atlanta in 2019 for the first time in 19 years.

The NFL championship hasn’t been decided in Atlanta since the St. Louis Rams beat the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 30, 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls in history, ending when Tennessee came one yard shy of scoring the game-tying touchdown as time expired.

The two Atlanta Super Bowls were both held in the Georgia Dome. Super Bowl LIII will mark the first time the big game takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened on Aug. 26, 2017. The home of the Atlanta Falcons usually has a maximum capacity of 71,000, but that can expand to 75,000 for Super Bowl LIII.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Unless you’re an NFL season-ticket holder, you’ll probably have to go through the secondary ticket market in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIII to get seats for the game. Tickets won’t be made available at Ticketmaster like they are for usual sporting events.

The league usually distributes tickets in the same manner, giving both Super Bowl teams 17.5 percent of the seats. The team that hosts the game, in this case the Falcons, gets five percent of the tickets. The other 29 NFL teams get 1.2 percent of the seats, and the organizations hold lotteries of their own among season-ticket holders. The NFL league office takes the final 25.2 percent of the tickets.

The NFL usually conducts a lottery to give away 500 tickets to the Super Bowl. For the 2019 game, the league will distribute an additional 500 free tickets in various ways to fans of all 32 teams.

“Some of these tickets will be given to fans identified by our clubs as exemplifying the heart of their team spirit,” reads the description on nfl.com. “Some will go to outstanding youth football coaches and community heroes. And others will recognize our most creative fans—at tailgates, in our stadiums and watching at home—who put on their face paint and jerseys, their Cheeseheads and Viking helmets, and support our teams through thick and thin.”

Click here to see exactly how to enter the Super Bowl lottery, for which applications are accepted between Feb. 1 and June 1.