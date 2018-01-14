Only six teams remain in the Super Bowl hunt ahead of Sunday's games. On Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles entered their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons as three-point underdogs, but edged the NFC champs, 15-10. The New England Patriots, heavy favorites against the Tennessee Titans, cruised to a 35-14 victory.

Oddsmakers continue to like what they see in the Patriots. New England's Super Bowl odds improved to 7/5 and their odds to advance out of the AFC are an impressive 5/12, according to betting site VegasInsider. Bill Belichick's squad will face the winner of the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is a seven-point favorite at home on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles still trail the Minnesota Vikings in both Super Bowl odds and NFC odds. The Vikings, who are five-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's late game, have 3/1 odds to win the Super Bowl and have 6/5 odds to come out of the NFC. The Eagles have 3/2 odds to reach the Super Bowl and 6/1 odds to win it.

The Saints have the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at 7/1. The Jaguars are clearly the biggest underdog at 20/1.

Oddsmakers have favored the Patriots since the start of the season. New England entered the season as 7/2 favorites.

Super Bowl Odds (VegasInsider)

New England Patriots, 7/5

Minnesota Vikings, 3/1

Pittsburgh Steelers, 6/1

Philadelphia Eagles, 6/1

New Orleans Saints 7/1

Jacksonville Jaguars, 20/1

AFC Odds

New England Patriots, 5/12

Pittsburgh Steelers, 13/5

Jacksonville Jaguars, 10/1

NFC Odds

Minnesota Vikings, 6/5

Philadelphia Eagles, 3/2

New Orleans Saints, 7/2