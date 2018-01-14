Super Bowl Betting Odds: Patriots, Steelers, Eagles, Vikings With Strong Chance To Win NFL Title
Only six teams remain in the Super Bowl hunt ahead of Sunday's games. On Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles entered their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons as three-point underdogs, but edged the NFC champs, 15-10. The New England Patriots, heavy favorites against the Tennessee Titans, cruised to a 35-14 victory.
Oddsmakers continue to like what they see in the Patriots. New England's Super Bowl odds improved to 7/5 and their odds to advance out of the AFC are an impressive 5/12, according to betting site VegasInsider. Bill Belichick's squad will face the winner of the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is a seven-point favorite at home on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles still trail the Minnesota Vikings in both Super Bowl odds and NFC odds. The Vikings, who are five-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's late game, have 3/1 odds to win the Super Bowl and have 6/5 odds to come out of the NFC. The Eagles have 3/2 odds to reach the Super Bowl and 6/1 odds to win it.
The Saints have the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at 7/1. The Jaguars are clearly the biggest underdog at 20/1.
Oddsmakers have favored the Patriots since the start of the season. New England entered the season as 7/2 favorites.
Super Bowl Odds (VegasInsider)
New England Patriots, 7/5
Minnesota Vikings, 3/1
Pittsburgh Steelers, 6/1
Philadelphia Eagles, 6/1
New Orleans Saints 7/1
Jacksonville Jaguars, 20/1
AFC Odds
New England Patriots, 5/12
Pittsburgh Steelers, 13/5
Jacksonville Jaguars, 10/1
NFC Odds
Minnesota Vikings, 6/5
Philadelphia Eagles, 3/2
New Orleans Saints, 7/2