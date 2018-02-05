It was a dream come true for fans as Philadelphia Eagles lifted their maiden Super Bowl cup by defeating New England Patriots on Sunday. And there was no stopping the Philly supporters from celebrating, who spilled onto the streets of the Quaker City for some night-time reveling.

However, the celebrations turned tragic when one person died and several others were injured after falling while attempting to climb the poles in the city. The dead person was identified as Michael Kelly from Northeast Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead at the Temple University Hospital.

The city was going wild Sunday evening with fans attempting to climb even the gates of the City Hall while another group threw bottles and chanted “Free Meek Mill” at Market and Frankfurt Street. The city police earlier greased the light poles with hydraulic fluid in an effort to prevent people from climbing them during the celebrations, but the attempt failed.

A police scanner revealed at least three people were critically injured from falling off buildings.

Huge crowds flooded the city streets and its neighborhoods — from Center City to Northeast Philly, down to South Philly, and there were fires also in the streets. Fireworks erupted in the packed Broad Street in South Philly and near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where people gathered with beer, wine and marijuana. There was celebrations on and around the Temple University as well the Penn State University.

At Frankford and Cottman, the Streets Department put up LED lights Wednesday itself to make the area brighter and safer. A PATCO westbound train was disabled at the Ferry Avenue Station after it received reports of people being in the track area.

According to reports, a police scanner reported there was 10,000 people along Broad Street shortly after the game ended. The situation went a bit out of control at Broad Street as a group yelling “Everything is free,” resorted to looting a gas station.

A loud explosion was heard near 22 & Walnut Street around 12:25 p.m. EST. It was revealed later the sound was caused by electrical discharge following a light pole being knocked over.

In South Philadelphia, ecstatic Eagles supporters took to the streets chanting “Free Bud Light,” after the beer manufacturer made a bet with Lane Johnson, offering to cover party costs if the Eagles won the game.

Philadelphia police said they made a few arrests with one man being accused of punching a police horse and an officer, who was attempting to disperse a crowd at a parking lot in a stadium before the game, the Washington Post reported. They also arrested two persons for disorderly conduct and three others for counterfeit ticket sales.

Heavy police force was deployed at various points including South Broad Street, at Temple University, in Mayfair, and on Main Street in Manayunk. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority suspended a few bus routes.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the city administration will release the details of the parade to celebrate the victory Monday.