James and Lena’s relationship will become more transparent as Season 3 of CW’s “Supergirl” comes to a close.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mehcad Brooks revealed that James (Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) will soon come clean about the secrets they’ve been keeping from one another. And even though those secrets are all big deal, the lovers will apparently understand why they kept those things from each other.

“It’s not prudent to keep secrets from your lover, period,” Brooks said. “But I think that people would understand once you come clean, and we both come clean about secrets we’re keeping from each other — that actually brings us closer together.” But do those secrets include Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) real identity as Supergirl?

As of now, Lena is one of the few characters in Kara’s inner circle who still doesn’t know about her superhero alter ego. While it’s unclear when exactly Lena will learn about Kara’s real identity, McGrath thinks that the L-Corp CEO would feel a little betrayed about it, but would ultimately understand why Kara kept it a secret from her.

“She’s very accepting to aliens and people that are different, so why would she be any different with Kara?” McGrath said of Lena in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last May. “Absolutely she’d feel, in a way, betrayed and hurt that her friend hadn’t trusted her, but at the same time, I think she’s a very levelheaded person, so she understands that it would be difficult for Kara to ultimately trust a Luthor with that secret. ... I’d like to think she’d be very accepting of her best friend and the fact that her best friend is different.”

But if McGrath has a say in how the story will move forward, she prefers to keep Lena in the dark. “I think it’s important for Kara to have someone she doesn’t have to be Supergirl with,” McGrath told TVLine. “If Lena knew the truth, she’d always be Supergirl. And she needs to be Kara. That’s what this whole season is about, her struggling with her humanity. She has to be solely that person for somebody, and if that person has to be me, it makes me feel special.”

“Supergirl” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.