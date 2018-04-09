“Supergirl” star Chyler Leigh revealed that there were a lot of scenes between Alex and Maggie that viewers never got to see.

During a panel at ClexaCon in Las Vegas this weekend, Leigh said (via ComicBook.com) that “about three-quarters” of the Sanvers scenes she and Floriana Lima filmed didn’t make it to air.

“There are a lot of very specific scenes that I wish that everybody could have seen because you work really hard in this business on a lot of stuff,” said Leigh, “but specifically for this relationship (Sanvers) that I wish could have been seen.”

“I wish that we would have had more kisses,” Leigh continued. “There was a lot [we shot]. I bet we probably could have filmed about an entire episode’s worth.”

Alex and Maggie’s love story came to a heartbreaking end in Season 3, episode 5, in which the two ultimately chose to split after they realized that the DEO agent wants to be a mother while the police detective doesn’t.

“There are certain things that you’re either always going to want or you’re never going to want. In this case with kids, that’s a pretty big deal,” Leigh told Collider last November. “It’s not getting a dog, it’s not getting a pet, it’s not fighting over what bird you want to have. This is a life-changing thing one way or another. When you have decisions like that, when you come across obstacles that are that big, you really have to choose what’s going to be best for you, individually.”

As to how the writers came up with the reason of the split, former executive producer Andrew Kreisberg revealed that they draw inspiration from their real-life experiences.

“Some of us in the writers’ room had difficult break-ups with people that we loved because they didn’t want to have kids, and we thought that that was a true human experience,” Kreisberg told Variety in the same month. “It’s very difficult to break up with someone that you love, but if you know down the road you won’t be happy no matter how happy you are now — it’s great drama. It was also important for us to tell this story where there are no villains, no bad guys. It’s not like Maggie did something wrong – or Alex did something wrong — they just never really dealt with this because everything happened so fast. Just as last season was about Alex realizing she was gay, this year it’s about her realizing that she wants to be a parent.”

Although Lima told Entertainment Weekly last October that she’s “definitely” open to reprising her role as Alex in the future, it looks like her comeback won’t happen soon as she recently joined Season 2 of Netflix’s “The Punisher” as a series regular.

“Supergirl” returns from its nine-week hiatus on April 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.