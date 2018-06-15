Next week’s Season 3 finale of “Supergirl” won’t leave fans hanging.

In the just-released promo clip for the season-ender of the CW series, lead actress Melissa Benoist said that the final hour of the season will give viewers a sense of resolution.

“In the season finale, you will get closure,” says Benoist who plays the title role. “You will have all the answers. … Everything kind of comes to a head that we’ve been building up to. It’s pretty crazy.”

Benoist notes that the stakes of this season are pretty dire just like last season’s. “Last season, you know, we were attacked by Daxamites, and Teri Hatcher [who played Queen of Daxamite Rhea] tried to kill everyone. And this year, it’s like fire and brimstone.”

Benoist goes on to share how shocked she was when she first found out that the Daughters of Juru plan to wipe out all humans on Earth, and that Reign (Odette Annable) isn’t really gone. “I read both of the scripts, and I remember my initial reaction for both of them being like taking a deep breath and preparing myself for the chaos to come,” the 29-year-old actress says.

According to the synopsis for the season finale, Supergirl and her team face Selena (Anjali Jay) in a battle for Earth.

In the trailer for the episode, Selena reiterates her nefarious plan for Earth. “Watch this Earth burn so that Krypton may rise again,” the leader of the Daughters of Juru says in the video, which also sees the Girl of Steel, Mon-El (Chris Wood), J’onn (David Harewood), and Alura (Erica Durance) arriving at Reign’s lair for one final showdown.

The trailer also reveals the return of Brainy (Jesse Rath), and promo photos for the episode show that Imra (Amy Jackson) is also back on Earth to help defeat Reign and the Dark Kryptonians.

The season finale was directed by Jesse Warn from a script written by executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. Titled “Battles Lost and Won,” the hour airs on Monday, June 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.

