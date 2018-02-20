It was earlier rumored that “The Expendables” star Sylvester Stallone has already passed away due to prostate cancer, and it is all because of a vicious hoax which started on social media.

When Stallone himself heard of the news, he took to Instagram to deliver the truth.

It was a good thing he did, because several fans were devastated when they first read the news. Many people even started offering their condolences to Stallone’s family.

Stallone’s brother, Frank, also took to Twitter to slam the person who started the hoax and said he or she is “mentally deranged” and has a “sick demented cruel mind.”

Stallone is well-known for his role as the boxer, Rocky Balboa, in the “Rocky” films. He also experienced success in several other action films, so now the actor is trying to branch out.

“What I really want to do is just … pay attention more to people when they present a project that is obviously challenging, and age appropriate, I’d like to explore that route,” he told Deadline. “I’ve been very fortunate in action films, and that has been gratifying. But I have circumnavigated that world. I’d like to just explore something different, and work with other young directors like Ryan [Coogler]. I look at Clint Eastwood, who has really set the bar very high, and has set a great example of how you can act and direct and do quality work into the latter part of life. That is something that I will strive for.”

It’s probably a good thing that Stallone is thinking about pursuing other projects aside from action films, since he is now 71 years old. While there’s “zero good” things about getting older, he admitted that wisdom does come with age.

“You do benefit from wisdom and I think your soul grows a little bit, and you become a bit more tolerant, and more forgiving. I remember my father, who was a very tough man, on his deathbed. His final words to me were, ‘Just learn to forgive. Just don’t be angry. Just learn to forgive.’ I went, ‘Wow, okay.’ So there is wisdom, and you understand that you should try to really enjoy the ride while it’s still spinning,” he said. Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison