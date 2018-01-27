A Taco Bell worker in Spartanburg, South Carolina, allegedly chucked a "hot" burrito at his manager Monday to prove his hatred for working the morning shift, police said.

Christopher Walton, an employee at the Spartanburg Taco Bell location, apparently engaged in several verbal altercations with his fellow colleagues during his morning shift, WYFF reported. Therefore, branch manager Patricia Keeley told Dalton to "stop being a crybaby." This remark led Dalton to throw a burrito at his supervisor.

Spartanburg Police Department arrived at the scene to speak with the apparent victim and take pictures of the incident for evidence, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

"[Keeley] stated that one of her employees, Christopher Dalton, got angry and threw a hot burrito at her and broke his headset before storming out of the business," the police report read. "She stated that he was was upset over having to work the morning shift. She stated that she turned around only to have a burrito slung at her."

"When he threw the burrito, the melted cheese got all over her left arm and went down her left side of her leg. [Keeley] stated that it made a mess of the entire kitchen as well, getting cheese over all appliances," the report added.

Dalton reportedly took off his headset thereafter and smashed it upon his knee before throwing it on the ground, causing it to break into several tiny pieces. He then exited the premises and left on foot.

No arrests have been made at this time. The report, however, states that ab police warrant is expected to be sought out against Dalton for misdemeanor assault charges.

This wouldn't be the first time food doubled as a weapon. Police confirmed in 2014 that a man threw a McChicken sandwich from McDonald's at his pregnant wife "because he doesn't like them," according to the Des Moines Register. A Nebraska man was also sentenced to five days in jail after assaulting his wife with her own sandwich out of boredom.

Photo: Getty Images