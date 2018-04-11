A bomb goes off in Washington D.C. in this week’s Season 2, episode 11 of NBC’s “Taken.”

While authorities think the incident is carried out by a terrorist, the synopsis for the hour reveals Bryan (Clive Standen) and his team suspect an innocent man is being framed for the crime.

In a sneak peek from the episode, a man named Vik Desai (Vinny Chhibber) delivers lunch to a conference room located in a high-rise building. After the security guard and the receptionist let him in, Vik hands the bags of food to a woman inside the conference room. But instead of making his way out right after, Vik walks through the hallway adjacent to the room and checks out the people inside. And just seconds after he and Councilman Torres (Jamaal Grant) make eye contact, a bomb suddenly blows up.

The place of the explosion is just a few meters away from the team’s headquarters, so Bryan, Santana (Santana), and Christina (Jennifer Beals) waste no time in getting to the scene.

In another sneak peek from the installment, an incognito Christina positions herself near the first responders to get details about the bombing. A few moments later, Agent John McCarran (James Colby) of the Department of Homeland Security arrives and briefs the group of authorized personnel that attended to the scene.

“Alright look, I’m just gonna come out and say what everybody else suspects. This is a targeted act of terrorism,” McCarran says. “Thirty-two minutes ago this guy Vik Desai tweeted Councilman Torres ‘Dug your own grave and I’ll see you in hell.’ I suspect he went up and died in the blast.”

Christina and Kilroy (Adam Goldberg), however, aren’t convinced that Desai is the culprit. “How did all 17 intelligence agencies miss this threat,” she asks.

“I don’t know. That’s a great question,” Kilroy replies. “I mean there are exactly zero indicators that this bombing is gonna take place.”

“This case against this Desai guy has been getting momentum by the second,” Kilroy continues. “His threat against Torres has been retweeted 12,000 times. And there’s already a photo that’s circulating on Reddit of Desai walking into the high-rise 20 minutes ago, carrying two bags, which could either look completely suspicious or totally normal depending on which theory you’re trying to prove.”

At the end of the sneak peek, it is revealed that Desai is still alive. And as seen in the trailer for the episode, Bryan and his team race to rescue Desai before he gets taken out for a crime they think he didn’t commit.

“Taken” Season 2, episode 11, titled “Password,” airs on Friday, April 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.