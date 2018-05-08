Monday marks the start of Teacher Appreciation Week, and Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day. The weeklong celebration acknowledges the contribution of teachers in everyone's lives.

"Teachers give us so much. A boost of confidence when we really need one. Extra help when we’re having trouble. A welcoming presence when everything else seems out of control. And though we know we can’t ever thank them enough, we can take a moment during National Teacher Appreciation Week to share our appreciation for the special educators in our lives," the National Education Association wrote on its website.

Below are some quotes on teachers and the art of teaching from Brainy Quotes and Good Reads to celebrate this day:

1. “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” — Albert Einstein

2. “The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” ― William Arthur Ward

3. “They inspire you, they entertain you, and you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it” ― Nicholas Sparks, Dear John

4. “When I go to bed at night, I ask God to give me another day; I ask him to keep me strong and make me a good teacher and to keep spreading this right word.” ― Richard Simmons

5. “No man can be a good teacher unless he has feelings of warm affection toward his pupils and a genuine desire to impart to them what he believes to be of value.” ― Bertrand Russell

6. “Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students.” — Charles Kuralt

7. “There are two kinds of teachers: the kind that fill you with so much quail shot that you can’t move, and the kind that just gives you a little prod behind and you jump to the skies.” ― Robert Frost

8. “The great teacher is not the man who supplies the most facts, but the one in whose presence we become different people.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

9. “Let us remember: one book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world.” ― Malala Yousafzai

10. “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honor for me.” ― A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson