Telegram is accusing Apple of blocking its updates for its iOS apps worldwide. The issue started ever since Russian authorities ruled that the messaging app was illegal in their country.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov took to Twitter on Thursday to explain why some features of their iOS apps, such as stickers, are not working correctly with the launch of iOS 11.4. “Apple as been preventing Telegram from updating its iOS apps globally ever since the Russian authorities ordered Apple to remove Telegram from the App Store,” he explained.

The CEO went on to say, “Russia banned Telegram on its territory in April because we refused to provide decryption keys for all our users’ communications to Russia’s security agencies. We believe we did the only possible thing, preserving the right of our users to privacy in a troubled country.”

Durov then made a strong point against Apple, who is banning Telegram updates from rolling out. “Unfortunately, Apple didn’t side with us. While Russia makes up only 7 [percent] of Telegram users around the world since mid-April.”

Many Telegram users slammed Apple after learning about what it is doing to Telegram. One user (Grabriel Visser) wrote on Twitter: “Apple 2018 is a shell of its former self. Instead of providing you with empowering tools that respect your privacy it actively blocks companies like @telegram to pander to a [sic] authoritarian regime.”

Another (Aral Balkan) tweeted: “Hey, @tim_cook, why are you working to destroy Apple’s natural competitive advantage in privacy and side with tyrannical governments instead of the people who use your products? It feels like the time for stopgaps is coming to a close. Time to start using ethical alternatives.”

The last time that Telegram updated its app on the App Store was in March, according to 9To5Mac. It’s currently not clear why Apple seems to be blocking Telegram from updating its apps in other parts of the world after Russia’s ruling.

Photo: Reuters/Eduard Korniyenko