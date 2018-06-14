Telltale Games has announced that it is bringing “Minecraft: Story Mode” to Netflix as an interactive show later this fall. The video game developer also revealed that it is developing an entirely new game that’s based on the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

“We're delighted by the response we're seeing to the idea of ‘Minecraft: Story Mode’ coming to Netflix in the fall as an interactive adventure. Separately, we're thrilled to confirm that Telltale is developing a game based on ‘Stranger Things’ that we'll publish to consoles and computers at a later date,” Telltale Games said on its Twitter page. “Our partnership with Netflix is something we're incredibly proud of, and while we don't have anything more to share right now, we're excited to reveal details on these projects later in the year.”

“Minecraft: Story Mode” will be a five-part licensed interactive narrative series, Netflix confirmed to TechRadar. The show will be modeled after Netflix’s other interactive shows like “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale” and “Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile.” These shows target younger viewers by allowing them to have a “choose your own adventure” experience. These can be played on some modern smart TVs, game consoles, iOS devices and Roku devices. Android phones and tablets, Chromecasts and the Apple TV don’t support Netflix’s interactive content. Viewers will be able to control where the narrative will go by having the option to select what the characters will do on the show.

“Minecraft: Story Mode” was released back in 2015 and is available on consoles, mobile devices, the Apple TV and PC. Like Telltale’s previous games, “Minecraft: Story Mode” followed an episodic style of release. The game spawned two seasons and has a total of 13 episodes.

“We don’t have any plans to get into gaming. There’s a broad spectrum of entertainment available today. Games have become increasingly cinematic, but we view this as interactive narrative storytelling on our service,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

As for the “Stranger Things” game, there’s not a lot of information on what it’s going to be about. However, what’s apparent is that it will be a completely new project and that it might be a full-blown Telltale-style game. If that’s truly the case, “Stranger Things” will likely be modeled after Telltale’s other adaptations like “Batman,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Walking Dead,” as pointed out by Polygon.

