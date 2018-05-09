A teacher at a Houston-area intermediate school was fired after sending profanity-laced text messages to the mother of a special-needs student, according to a report by KPRC-2, an NBC affiliate in Houston.

Tiffany Elfstrom, the mother of 13-year-old son Jayden, who has autism, received text messages that appeared to be sent unintentionally while on the phone with the unidentified teacher. Elfstrom posted screenshots of the messages to Facebook.

“This lil [expletive] is crying like a baby for mommy because he wants to go home,” the first message read. Two minutes later, the teacher sent one more to Elfstrom.

“Omg I just want to omggggggg pull all my [expletive] hair out,” the second message read.

Mother says teacher's controversial text messages about special-needs child accidentally sent to her https://t.co/YaYDDy8iyY pic.twitter.com/scvzBdSLRA — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 7, 2018

Jayden attends special classes at Levi Fry Intermediate School in Texas City. Aside from autism, he has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ADHD, according to KPRC-2. After receiving the text messages, Elfstrom went to the school and picked up her son.

She also alerted an assistant principal about the text messages. The teacher admitted to sending the texts but, according to Elfstrom, the teacher said she meant to send the texts to herself, an excuse Elfstrom did not accept.

The Texas City Independent School District relieved the teacher of her duties shortly thereafter.

Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

"No matter her intention, the text is highly inappropriate and does not represent the character of people we want teaching our students. She was immediately removed from the classroom. We investigated the incident and she no longer has a contract with our district," the school district said in a statement.

In her Facebook post, Elfstrom expressed disappointment with the teacher, especially since the teacher reportedly has a 6-year-old autistic child of her own.