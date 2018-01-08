A former Texas youth minister admitted to sexually assaulting a member of the church where he was employed in 1998. Andy Savage admitted to assaulting then 17-year-old Jules Woodson when she was a youth member at The Woodlands Parkway Baptist Church, where he taught at the time, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Savage, who is now a teaching pastor at a different church in Memphis, admitted to the assault after Woodson openly shared her story in a public letter. In a post on the blog Watch Keep, Woodson detailed the encounter. She said Savage offered her a ride home after leaving church one day after school. It was then that Savage drove down a dirt road and asked her to perform oral sex on him and touched her.

Woodson said Savage implored her not to tell anyone about it and to “take this to the grave.” Woodson wrote that she was “scared and embarrassed” and went to one of the church’s pastors to tell him of what occurred. She said she was made to feel that the situation was her fault for not stopping it.

“My hope in finally coming forward with my story is not only that I can begin to get closure and healing for all that has happened to me, but more so, that my story might have a positive impact on others and effect positive change in how these types of situations are handled within the church,” she concluded. “To anyone who has suffered from sexual abuse in the church and the subsequent cover-up and pressure to remain silent, I want you to know that it is not your fault. Most importantly, I want you to know that you are not alone.”

Following Woodson's post, Savage admitted to what happened in a statement on the official website of his current church, Highpoint Church Memphis. Savage said he “regretfully had a sexual incident with a female high school senior in the church” and wrote that he “apologized and sought forgiveness from her, her parents” and the church.

“There has never been another situation remotely similar in my life before or after that occurrence,” he concluded, writing that he disclosed the situation to his fiancée and to the staff at his current church. “This incident was dealt with in Texas 20 years ago, but in the last few days has been presented to a wider audience. I was wrong and I accepted responsibility for my actions. I was sorry then and remain so today. Again, I sincerely ask for forgiveness from her and pray for God’s continued healing for everyone involved.”

