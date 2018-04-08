Tiffany Haddish hilarious role played her imaginary date with Brad Pitt.

During her recent appearance on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon pretended to be Pitt. The make-believe scenario started with Pitt picking Haddish up from her house and asking her to go inside his car. Pitt also reminded Haddish to buckle up.

While on their way to a restaurant, Haddish asked Pitt if he will take her to a fancy restaurant. He said yes, but Haddish told him that she wants to go to “the hood.” A confused Brad Pitt asked her whether “the hood” refers to Beverly Hills, and Haddish said she’s from Central America.

Haddish also commented on how good Pitt smells, and he uttered a similar compliment. However, the two also had a few seconds of awkward silence. In order to break the ice, Haddish hilarious asked Pitt how Angelina Jolie is doing. Fallon paused for a moment because he could no longer contain his laughter.

Pitt told Haddish that Jolie is doing well and he added that he wants to bring her back home. Haddish threw shade at Pitt by saying that she didn’t get dressed up just to be sent back home a few minutes later. She also cursed at Pitt, and this made Fallon and the live audiences laugh hysterically.

Fallon asked Haddish to come up with the scene after he brought up her encounter with the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor at the pre-Oscars party this year. Haddish was inside the elevator at that time with Elizabeth Perkins and Julio Macat.

She said that she saw how Macat looked at Perkins, and she told them that she wants to find a man that would look at her the same way. Pitt was also in the elevator at that time, and he told Haddish that if they are still single in a year, they should get together.

Haddish took the comment as a joke, but she also did some research about the actor. She found out that he has a “gang of kids,” and Haddish said that can’t do it. After all, she wants to be baby mama number one.

