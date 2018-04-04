Tinder has announced that it has begun testing it’s first ever video feature for its dating app. Called Loops, the new feature lets users upload two-second video loops that gives them another shot at making a better impression to potential Tinder matches.

“That’s right, you get two seconds of looping video to show more personality, which is the best way to get more right swipes,” Tinder said on its blog. “You can be flirty, you can be fun, but no matter what, be you. And be quick about it, because everyone who’s anyone will be showing off their moves.”

Tinder Loops is currently only being tested for iOS users in Canada and Sweden. The company didn’t say when it will make the new video feature available to everyone, but it did say that it will make its final decision based on how its testers respond to Loops.

Tinder Loops isn’t like traditional video formats on other apps and social media sites. Loops are more like GIFs or even a shorter version of Vine. The video format is also a lot like Instagram’s Boomerang.

Loops can be added on the user’s profile alongside photos. To add Loops, users will have to go to their Tinder profile and then tap on “Add Media.” From there, users will be able to select which video or videos to upload. Users will also be able to edit the video and select the perfect moment to share as a Tinder Loop. Users can preview it first before posting it as part of their Tinder profile.

As of late, Tinder Loops only supports videos and Live Photos from the iOS Camera Roll. There’s currently no way of capturing Loops right inside the Tinder app, but it isn’t hard to imagine that that could change in the future.

“Loops represents the next step in the evolution of our classic profile,” Tinder’s chief product officer Brian Norgard told TechCrunch. “With the addition of video, users have a new way to express themselves while also gaining key insights into the lives of potential matches.”

On a more practical sense, Loops could provide Tinder users with a more accurate representation of people they see on the dating app. Two-second looping videos could give users a better look at who they’re seeing in the app and avoid any surprises when they do meet their matches in real life. To encourage testers to start uploading Loops, Tinder is allowing a subset of its testers to upload a total of nine pictures/Loops to their profile instead of just six.

