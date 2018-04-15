On April 15, 1912, RMS Titanic sank into the depths of the ocean, after hitting an iceberg on its path to the United States from the United Kingdom. Sunday marks the 106th anniversary of the tragedy that killed more than 1,500 people and triggered decades of search for its wreckage.

Four days after the Titanic began its journey in April 10, 1912, the ship hit an iceberg in the northern Atlantic Ocean, an incident that neither the vessel, nor its crew members were prepared for. Unable to cope with the damage incurred, one of the most luxurious ships of that age met its end 24 hours later.

Here are some lesser known facts about the RMS Titanic that you might have been unaware of:

Although the word “unsinkable” was famously linked to the Titanic, making it’s sinking extra-tragic, according to historians, the word did not become synonymous with the ship until it met its end, according to FOX 51 reported.

Apart from carrying 2,200 passengers on board, Titanic, which was sailing from Southampton, to New York City, was also carrying over 3,000 bags of mail , since it was a Royal Mail Ship, Money Control reported.

The interiors of the ship were loosely based on the designs of the Ritz hotel in London. With the desire to give passengers the feel of being in a luxurious hotel, the ship included a gym, pool, a squash court, Turkish bath and a kennel for first class dogs. Guests also received onboard newspaper – the Atlantic Daily Bulletin.

Photo: Getty Images/ Topical Press Agency