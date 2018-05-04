New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's greatest attribute is his mental game, according to former Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Dwight Freeney.

Brady is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, helping the Patriots to five Super Bowl wins, with no player winning it more times, in which he was also named most valuable player (MVP) on a record four of those occasions.

There are many factors that contribute to the 40-year-old's success over the years. For one, he plays under one of the best head coaches in the world in Bill Belichick. In addition, he has many top tier attributes such as his accurate passing, presence in the pocket and his ability to consistently make clutch plays.

But Freeney, who played on the opposite side to Brady on multiple occasions during the Patriots vs. Colts rivalry, cites his calmness as his greatest attribute.

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

"Me and Tom, it's almost like we played in the same division. We played pretty much at one period of time twice a year but he's not a big talker on the field," Freeney told UNDISPUTED when asked about Brady's psyche. "I'm not a huge talker, we talk a little bit maybe if we see each other before the games or what have you. We don't really speak too often, we always give each other probably looks."

"I think the biggest thing with Tom is his mental game as far as stability and as far as his calmness is the greatest attribute that he has. A lot of quarterbacks get rattled in the pocket, he doesn't get rattled," he said. "I don't know if that's because of how comfortable he is in the pocket or how well he knows his scheme and things of that nature but very few times do I get back there and he's over here trying to duck or dive or get away from me, he's pretty much throwing that ball."

Brady most recently was unable to help the Patriots to a sixth Super Bowl win when they lost to the Philadephia Eagles in 41-33 defeat back in February this year. Before the loss, the San Mateo native claimed he expected to play again in 2018, however, a recent report last month stated he is still yet to commit to a return.

"The lack of any official word from Brady, either privately or publicly, has left some to admit that, while they do believe he will play in 2018, they cannot say that for sure," ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Speculation was further built up when Brady elected to skip the voluntary portion of the Patriots offseason training program. However, Schefter later revealed Brady's agent Don Yee told him he expects his client to return for next season.

"Every Sunday for the last 25 years I have been playing in the fall and winter," Brady said in a recent interview. "I need these opportunities to invest in my kids, too. And my wife, too, so I can be available to them. I have really spent the last two and three months doing those things."

"I think I am really trying to fill my tank up so that when I do go back and I think in my mind I can actually be a better player, a better teammate because I will be really rejuvenated and the fact I want to be there doing the work for them is still very enjoyable to me," he added.

Brady notably led the NFL in 2017 with 4,577 passing yards and 286.1 yards per game.