She's been through quite a lot in recent years and following the latest upset to Tori Spelling that involved police being called to her home March 1, her friends and family members are reportedly more worried about her than ever.

According to Us Weekly, after police were called to Spelling's home the day before her youngest son Beau's first birthday, her loved ones became even more concerned than ever about her mental state, and are deeply concerned that she is in fact on the brink of a full breakdown.

"Her friends and family are all very, very worried," a source told the magazine.

According to the source, the concerns come because of how much Spelling has been taking on in recent years, which have included money problems due to her increasingly narrowed career prospects, her husband Dean McDermott's own lack of suitable employment, as well as his affair back in 2013 which rocked their marriage. However, despite the constant problems with McDermott, she has refused to even consider splitting from him.

"You would think the cheating, money problems and constant arguing would be enough for Tori to decide to divorce Dean, but she refuses to even discuss it," the source said, indicating Spelling's refusal comes from the shame of her first divorce from Charlie Shanian 15 months after their $1 million vows in 2004. "Tori believes a divorce would label her as a failure."

In addition, the couple's financial woes are punctuated by their raising so many children. Spelling, 44, is raising five children under the age of 11—Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1. The troubles they have financially have led to the pair fighting more and more, though nothing seems to change, and Spelling's mother, Candy, has even been stepping in and providing financial help when it comes to her grandkids' expenses.

"They are heavily in debt and have moved eight times in the past seven years," the source said. "Tori has had enough of Dean's moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family."

However, despite her issues, what really has her loved ones concerned is Spelling's inability to see what she needs to really do, as she's more concerned with still having a certain reputation and coming off a certain way. In fact, they feel it could be her downfall, as she's even brought up the possibility of having another baby—despite nearly dying from placenta previa during her pregnancy with Finn.

"She is more concerned with perception than her own relationship. It's just very sad," the source said.

Photo: Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation