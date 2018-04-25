At least 13 children were killed and eight others were injured after a passenger train collided with their school bus at an unmanned railway crossing on Thursday morning (IST) in Kushinagar, a pilgrimage town in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report in CNN-News 18, the children, who died on the spot, were from Divine Public School, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The driver of the school bus was also reportedly killed as the Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train (55075) hit the school van.

"It was unmanned level crossing gate at Behpurva, with Gate Mitra deployed there. He tried to stop but the unfortunate incident happened at unmanned gate 45 near Dudhi station in Banaras division," a spokesperson said in New Delhi.

The news of the accident was confirmed by O.P. Singh, Director General of Police.

“All relief teams have reached the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also expected to reach the spot," Singh added.

Expressing his condolences, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh ($2,988) for the families of the victims. In addition to that, he also asked the Commissioner of Gorakhpur to conduct an investigation into the matter.

Photo: Getty Images / Shammi Mehra

Earlier this month, on April 10, an accident claimed the lives of 27 children below the age of 10 when their school bus fell into a 100-feet deep gorge in Kangra, a city in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

This is a developing story.