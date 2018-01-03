Some of Europe's top clubs are reportedly in talks to complete some major transfer moves. According to Sky Sports, Premier League titans Chelsea and Manchester United, are considering deals with Real Madrid and Inter Milan, respectively.

Real Madrid reportedly want Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and the London club might be willing to part ways with Belgian star if a deal isn't reached on a contract extension. Courtois, 25, is under contract through 2019 and is earning £120,000 a week.

Courtois joined Chelsea in 2011 but spent time at Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2014. Real Madrid, who are currently in fourth place in La Liga, have three goalkeepers on their roster: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla and Luca Zidane.

The Mirror reported that Chelsea are interested in Juventus left-back Alex Sandro this month. Manchester United is also reportedly interested in Sandro, who is valued at about £50 million.

Inter are interested in out-of-favor midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sky reported last week. Manager Jose Mourinho has cut the minutes of the 28-year-old Armenian star, prompting many to wonder if his days at Old Trafford are numbered.

Meanwhile, the biggest deal involves Real Madrid's Gareth Bale. Chelsea and Manchester United are both expected to pursue the Welsh star, while Real Madrid considers a move for Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard.