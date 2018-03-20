Trey Songz has turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department after a woman named Andrea Buera came out and accused the singer-songwriter of brutally beating her last month.

On Monday, Songz (born Tremaine Aldon Neverson) surrendered to the LAPD as a move to face the felony domestic violence charge against him. The “Mr. Steal Your Girl” singer showed up to the authorities along with his attorney, Shawn Holley, according to TMZ.

At the time of his surrender, Songz addressed the controversy he is facing by tweeting: “For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”

Songz was booked at around 6 a.m., then he was released shortly after 8 a.m. The “Bottoms Up” hitmaker reportedly posted a $50,000 bond. Songz is expected to show up in court on April 9.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told People that the 32-year-old recording artist was arrested for “273.5 of the penal code, which is domestic violence.” The charge reportedly stems from an incident that took place on Feb. 18 at a Hollywood Hills party during the NBA All-Star weekend. “The suspect was involved in an altercation with the victim in which he struck the victim,” the spokesperson added.

Last week, Buera gave a tearful conference with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, detailing the things that happened between her and Songz. Buera, who has known Songz for about 3 years, claimed that the singer brutally beat her to the point that he gave her a concussion. She said many people saw what happened and she’s asking them to come forward as witnesses to her story, TMZ wrote in a separate report.

Songz has since claimed that there are witnesses that could refute Buera’s allegation against him. Holley has also responded to Buera’s side, saying the latter’s story is filled with inconsistencies.

This isn’t the first time that Songz is facing legal trouble. Back in December 2016, he was arrested for throwing music equipment and punches from the stage after he was asked to end his set. His inappropriate acts injured two people including a police sergeant. He was arrested and sentenced to 17 months of probation.

Photo: Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET