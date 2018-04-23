The word is finally out on how NBA star Tristan Thompson managed to cheat on his girlfriend and baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, without her knowing about it.

“Tristan slides into girls’ DMs,” a source told Us Weekly. “He messages girls that way, on Instagram, and then meets up with them. He likes exotic or non-American-looking girls with big butts.”

Thompson was first spotted at a club in New York City on April 7 with a brunette. They were later seen walking towards his hotel. He was also caught on camera with two women back in October - when Khloe was three months pregnant.

Then just this Feb. 16, he was seen getting cozy with models Jasmine Rose and Maya Nova James in Los Angeles.

“Two girls were hanging out with Tristan and his crew, some other basketball players and Canadian friends, at Avenue in L.A. during All-Star Weekend. The girls were at his table and Tristan was paying more attention to one of them, but he wasn’t all over her,” a source shared. “These girls are models and were in a fashion show for Angel Brinks that weekend and are shooting a show with her.”

His flirting did not end there, since the group then “went to a hookah bar on 3rd called Lavoo Lounge. It was the group of guys and the two girls. Tristan wasn’t kissing on the girls, but he had his arms around and on the one that looks more like Khloe, Jasmine. Tristan was flirting with her and didn’t look or act like someone who had a pregnant girlfriend. The flirting and body language were definitely inappropriate for someone in a serious relationship expecting a baby.”

But since getting caught, Thompson has been “incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened.” He has sought Khloe out “to give him another chance and to give them time as a couple and a family to bond.”

Luckily for him, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star seems inclined to forgive him because she loves him “unconditionally.”

“She loves him, and it looks like for the time being she isn’t ending their relationship,” an insider confirmed with ET. Photo: Getty Images/Jason Miller