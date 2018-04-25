A lot of eyebrows were raised when Khloe Kardashian did not break up immediately with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, after his cheating scandals broke out.

In fact, Khloe has decided to stay in his Cleveland house after she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. People have been commenting how naive Khloe is being by keeping Thompson around, but sources close to the reality star said she is simply prioritizing her family.

“She’s not in a bubble of denial,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “She knows what’s going on and is still trying to process it, but so far, she’s managed to move past it and look forward.”

However, moving on is not easy since there are more women coming out and sharing their past hook-ups with Thompson while Khloe was still pregnant. Her friends and family members are positively livid over what the basketball star did.

“Her friends and family are learning all these new details and it’s hard to know what’s just someone trying to cash in and what is true,” the source continued. “It’s tough to know what, if anything, to tell Khloe.”

Since Khloe is busy caring for her baby daughter, no one wants to come in and become the bearer of bad news. “If a friend tells Khloe that they heard about another cheating story, they risk being cut off by her,” the insider dished. “She’s stuck by her man in the past, so it doesn’t even seem worth it to fill her in on all the details.”

Thompson was first spotted at a club in New York City on April 7 with a brunette. They were later seen walking towards his hotel. He was also caught on camera with two women back in October - when Khloe was three months pregnant.

As to how he managed to go behind Khloe’s back, Thompson does so by using social media and his status as an NBA star.

“Tristan slides into girls’ DMs,” a source told Us Weekly. “He messages girls that way, on Instagram, and then meets up with them. He likes exotic or non-American-looking girls with big butts.”

Just this Feb. 16, he was seen getting cozy with models Jasmine Rose and Maya Nova James in Los Angeles.

“Two girls were hanging out with Tristan and his crew, some other basketball players and Canadian friends, at Avenue in L.A. during All-Star Weekend. The girls were at his table and Tristan was paying more attention to one of them, but he wasn’t all over her,” a source shared. “These girls are models and were in a fashion show for Angel Brinks that weekend and are shooting a show with her.” Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil