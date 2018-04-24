“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian is staying put in Cleveland…for now.

After giving birth to her first child, True Thompson, several weeks ago, Khloe appeared eager to head back to L.A. as soon as she was medically cleared to do so. But now that doctors have given her the go signal to fly, she surprised her family and friends by staying put in Cleveland.

“Medically, she could leave Cleveland now — it’s her choice to stay,” a source shared with People. “She isn’t ready to give up on her relationship with Tristan. She’s still very torn. She doesn’t want to make a decision right now.”

“This was supposed to be the happiest time in her life,” the source continued. “But she is still extremely disappointed with Tristan and isn’t sure she can trust him again.”

For his part, Thompson “wants them to be together” and is doing everything in his power to woo Khloe back. “It seems he’s willing to get help,” the insider shared. “He admits his behavior is completely wrong.”

But he would need to do more damage control, since Khloe’s mom and siblings are all very upset with him. In fact, they are encouraging her to move on from the basketball star.

“Khloe’s family thinks she deserves much better,” the source said. “They want her back in Los Angeles. Khloe got very burned in the past because she’s too loyal — no one wants her to stay with a guy who might not change.”

A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan earlier told Us Weekly that Khloe’s family and friends always had their reservations about Thompson. “Khloe’s mom, Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney, all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit,” the source said.

“Women are constantly throwing themselves at professional athletes, and it’s very easy to stray when teams are on the road,” the source continued. “Kris never expressed her fears to Khloe because she felt it would cause nothing but drama and create tension.”

But Thompson’s friends were not surprised at all that he was caught with another woman while Khloe was nine months pregnant with his baby.

“Most of his friends and people in his circle also cheat and don’t think there’s anything wrong with it,” an insider dished. Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy