Victoria and David Beckham have been married for almost two decades, but their union has not stopped the couple from being the subject of various divorce rumors over the years. Following new whispers alleging their relationship was in trouble, the stars denied they were heading for a split.

David and Victoria Beckham, who share four children together, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6, have been married since 1999. On Friday, a rep for the couple issued a statement clearing up social media chatter alleging the couple was planning to break up amid cheating rumors.

“There is no statement due or divorce,” their spokesperson said according to The Mirror.

“This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time,” the rep added.

Photo: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the fashion designer called the divorce rumors “nonsense.”

The reps’ comments come after fans began tweeting about an alleged scandal, in which the athlete cheated on his wife and got another woman pregnant.

Prior to the couple’s statement, betting site Paddy Power announced they would no longer accept bets on the Beckhams’ separation and no longer take bets on who David would date next.

“We’ve decided to suspend betting on the separation between Posh and Becks,” a spokesman for the company said.

In the past, the athlete revealed he and his wife planned on being together forever. During a 2016 radio interview with BBC, David admitted the couple has issues like everyone else but are determined to remain a family.

“Of course you make mistakes, and we all know that marriage is difficult at times. It is about working through it,” he explained. “We have come up against tough times. But we know each other better than anyone else knows us. And we talk.”

The athlete insisted he and his wife genuinely care for one another and their love keeps them together. “Do we stay together because it is a brand? Of course not. We stay together because we love each other and because we have four amazing children.”

Over on Victoria’s Instagram account, the designer showed no signs of marriage trouble when she posted a photo of herself and the couple’s daughter.

The former Spice Girl shared a sweet message revealing she was anxiously awaiting her husband’s return. “Morning cuddles x So much love We love and miss u @davidbeckham,” she captioned the photo.

David and Victoria Beckham will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on July 4.

Photo: Toby Melville- WPA Pool/Getty Images