Conservative political commentator for Fox News, Tucker Carlson, slammed all those who thought the latest gas attack that targeted Syrian civilians is a call to declare war on the country’s president, Bashar Al-Assad.

During his show Monday, Carlson said Assad’s forces and those who oppose him have the capability of using sarin, a highly toxic synthetic organophosphorus compound used during the 2017 attack, or chlorine gas, which was deployed Saturday near Damascus.

He added “talk-show generals” and politicians such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) actually have “no real idea what happened.”

In addition to that, Fox News reported Carlson also raised a question asking how would “[gassing civilians] benefit Assad?” apart from demanding an instant reaction by the United States government.

While presenting his views on the subject, Carlson also said his intentions were not to defend Assad or the “rebels” in the region but was just posing a simple question as to why so many people were jumping to conclusions.

He said observers have been repeating the same story since last year after the sarin attack took place in April.

Photo: Getty Images / Roy Rochlin

Ever since the attack in Syria, which claimed 48 lives, President Donald Trump said he would like to see an end to American involvement in Syria.

POTUS said Monday he would make a decision regarding the country’s response to what he called an “atrocious” chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria, before issuing a warning that whoever was responsible would be held accountable.

"We cannot allow atrocities like that. Cannot allow it. If it's Russia, if it's Syria, if it's Iran, if it's all of them together, we'll figure it out and we'll know the answers quite soon,” Trump said to reporters during a Cabinet meeting during which he issued the warning, saying "nothing's off the table.”

When he was further questioned about the role Russia might have played in the chemicals weapon attack, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin, who backed the Syrian regime, “may” bear responsibility.

"He may. And if he does, it's gonna be very tough. Very tough. Everybody's gonna pay a price. He will and everybody will,” he added.

According to a report in CNN, both the Syrian government and Russia have so far denied their involvement in the incident and have accused rebels of Douma of “fabricating the chemical attack claims in order to hinder the army's advances and provoke international military intervention.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said the experts their country sent to Douma found “no trace” of the use of chemical weapons.

Interestingly, Trump's comments came almost exactly a year after he fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airbase in response to a chemical weapons attack against the civilians.

He said the U.S. was still working to determine who was directly responsible for the attack.

"I'd like to begin by condemning the heinous attack on innocent Syrians with banned chemical weapons. It was an atrocious attack, it was horrible. You don't see things like that as bad as the news is around the world, you just don't see those images. We are very concerned when a thing like that can happen, this is about humanity. We're talking about humanity. And it can't be allowed to happen," Trump added.