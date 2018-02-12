Twitter users had trouble using the social media platform on Monday afternoon, with many people being unable to load the website.

The desktop website’s pages were redirecting to a screen displaying the words “something is technically wrong” and tweets were not loading on the mobile application.

Down Detector reported that the issues began shortly after 3 p.m. EST. Comments from frustrated users came in from all over the globe, including Belgium and Brooklyn, New York.

“Twitter died! YAY,” one user joked in the Down Detector comments section.

Photo: Twitter/screenshot

An outage map showed the most reports of Twitter issues in northwestern Europe, Japan, Spain, western Russia and small patches in the Americas, particularly Venezuela, California and the Northeast.

The problem seemed to be quickly resolved.

“Back up in Boston,” one user commented on Down Detector. “So Twitter kind of burped?”

When the network was back online, some people took the opportunity to make light of the brief outage.

