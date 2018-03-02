At least two people were killed Friday morning in a shooting on the Central Michigan University campus, according to reports. There have been no other injuries and the two victims are not students, Reuters reported.

The university's student newspaper, CM Life, posted on Twitter that they were told by Lt. Cameron Wassman that the alleged shooter is still at large. Central Michigan officials advised all students via a tweet to take shelter and call 911 if they saw anything to report.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The shooting took place at about 9:00 a.m. local time near the fourth floor of Campbell Hall, a residential building on the Central Michigan campus. Classes have been canceled, according to USA Today. According to a Mount Pleasant Public Safety Facebook post, all city buildings have been closed while the shooter remains at large.

The university named James Eric Davis, Jr. as a person of interest. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5-foot-10 and 135 pounds, according to the university. The Detroit Free Press reported the two victims are believed to be Davis's parents. They reportedly came to the CMU campus Friday to pick up Davis, a sophomore, for spring break.

Central Michigan’s campus is in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The city released alerts on social media during the incident.

Students on campus also posted images and videos to social media during the shooting, per USA Today.

The shooter's weapon was not identified. Police set up a perimeter around the campus and monitored the area with helicopters.

The shooting comes at a time of increased anxiety over mass shootings, especially at educational institutions. The shooting that took 17 lives at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14 has prompted an increase in shooting threats at schools around the country.

