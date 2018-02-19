An unnamed UberEATS driver is wanted by police after allegedly killing his own customer.

The altercation occurred Saturday evening in the Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead. ABC 13 reports the UberEATS driver was delivering food to 30-year-old Ryan Thornton. Police said that after walking away from the driver “words were exchanges between the two.” What followed was the driver reportedly pulling “out a gun” and shooting Thornton “multiple times.”

“The victim went down to meet the driver, received his order and began walking away from the vehicle,” police said, according to ABC’s Local 10 News. “As the victim was walking away, it appears words may have been exchanged between he and the delivery driver. Shots were apparently fired from the delivery vehicle, striking the victim.”

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. The driver is said to have fled in a white Volkswagen. Thornton, who arrived at a local hospital critically injured, died soon after.

A spokesperson for Uber told ABC 13 they’re “shocked and saddened” by the news, adding, “We are working with Atlanta Police, and our hearts go out to the families of those involved.”

A motive in the shooting has not been named, nor have any arrests been made, though police have shared they know who the suspect is.