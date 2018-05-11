A situation that could have turned fatal reportedly unfolded Thursday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ahead of the UFC 224 pay-per-view event.

According to UFC president Dana White as per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, "several employees and others associated with UFC 224" were held at gunpoint near their host hotel.

Luckily, nobody was harmed and the police are now looking into the incident as Okamoto reported that UFC employees were definitely involved but was unaware if any of the fighters taking part in the event were affected.

Those who were affected, however, are cancelling stolen credit cards and passports as security footage is being pulled, according to White. It was later reported there was also an armed robbery on the beach and near the hotel.

Colby Covington reacted to the news by stating he will get revenge for America when he takes on Brazil's Rafael Dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title at UFC 225 in Chicago, Illinois, on June 9.

Covington was originally supposed to fight Dos Anjos at UFC 224 but was seemingly moved to the Chicago card for his own safety, after he called the Brazilian fans "filthy animals" following his win over Demian Maia at UFC Sao Paulo in October last year.

UFC 224 takes place Saturday at the Rio Olympic Arena with Brazil's Amanda Nunes headlining the event as she defends her women's bantamweight title against Raquel Pennington.

Also featuring on the main card is a pivotal middleweight encounter between Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and Kelvin Gastelum while former UFC champions Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida will also clash.

Exciting MMA prospect Mackenzie Dern is also in action against Amanda Cooper while the heavy-hitting Brazilian John Lineker takes on Brian Kelleher in a bantamweight match-up.

The fighters will weigh in for the event on Friday morning.