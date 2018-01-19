Rachel has woven quite a tangled web throughout her time working on “Everlasting” and on “UnREAL” Season 3, the manipulative producer will be forced to look herself in the mirror and finally address her destructive behavior.

For some time, Rachel (Shiri Appleby) has struggled between what is right and what is wrong when it comes to manipulating the contestants on the show. Despite her conflicting feelings, Rachel tends to choose the more sinister option because it has a better chance of benefiting the show.

However, when “UnREAL” Season 3 premieres, viewers will finally get answers regarding Rachel’s erratic behavior and find out what is really wrong with her.

According to TV Guide, the executive producer of the Lifetime series, Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, believes Rachel will finally dig deep to uncover the roots of her problems.

A post shared by Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (@jeffreybchapman) on Jan 17, 2018 at 7:42am PST

“I would say that we finally ask the question what the hell is wrong with Rachel, and we answer it,” she revealed.

“And I think that part of the answer is that there is never one thing,” she added.

It was previously revealed Rachel is a victim of rape and was sexually assaulted by one of her mother’s patients. “UnREAL” Season 3 will further explore its effect on her and whether the family handled the incident appropriately.

Showrunner Stacy Rukeyser went on to tease that Rachel will see a therapist on the Lifetime series and it could bring up some problems from the past.

In the Season 2 finale, Rachel told Jeremy (Josh Kelly) all of her lies have finally caught up with her, which meant she and “Everlasting” were going down.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Jeremy caused a car accident in order to protect both the show and Rachel.

“She does have to take responsibility for what happened at the end of last season and whether or not she produced Jeremy to do what he did and whether she knew exactly what he would do,” Rukeyser explained.

“I think she knew he would do something and she has to deal with that... This therapist, this shrink works with her.”

“UnREAL” Season 3 premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime.