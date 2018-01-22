“This Is Us” Season 2 left off with another big hint about Jack’s death last week. He and Rebecca forgot to buy batteries for the fire alarm. That will be one of the last things he forgets before his death, and there will be another “last” in episode 13 — Jack will watch his final Super Bowl.

[Spoiler Alert: The synopsis, photos and promo video for “This Is Us” Season 2, episode 13 are below.]

Executive producer Isaac Aptaker teased that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) would know that this is their last Super Bowl as a family, but the air of finality isn’t about Jack’s impending death. “We see Jack and Rebecca’s last Super Bowl with the kids before they all leave home and their desire to spend it together as a family with relatively disastrous results,” Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly.

In the promo video, Rebecca and Jack clearly feel that this is a bittersweet occasion, but it’s Rebecca’s outfit that should concern fans. She wears the same Steelers shirt that she wears after the house burns. Could this be the night Jack dies or is it just a favorite shirt?

Either way, expect the tears to flow. According to the synopsis for episode 13, “Jack and Rebecca talk about their future.” It’ll be rough to hear about their future knowing that the Pearson patriarch doesn’t have much time left.

Jack’s death will definitely be a focus in the episode. In the present, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) will speak about their father. The trailer above shows Randall opening up about life without Jack. “It’s hard to picture myself outliving Dad. He’s already been gone longer than we had him,” Randall says.

Kevin isn’t just around to listen to his brother vent. “Kevin helps Randall and Beth with a project,” the synopsis teases. Randall brought Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) to Philadelphia to look at William’s old apartment building. He wants to buy it and make it a nice place for lower income residents. Perhaps Kevin’s Hollywood paychecks will help them buy it? Or will Kevin actually be putting in the work to physically clean up the building?

While the boys are busy, their sister Kate (Chrissy Metz) wants to do something nice for her fiancé (Chris Sullivan). “Kate contemplates a big gift for Toby,” the summary teases. What gift requires so much consideration? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

“This Is Us” Season 2, episode 13 airs Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: NBC/Ron Batzdorff Photo: NBC/Ron Batzdorff Photo: NBC/Ron Batzdorff Photo: NBC/Ron Batzdorff