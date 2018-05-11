Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn took one step closer to conquering the American market after signing a $1 billion deal with streaming giant DAZN.

In what is the biggest deal in boxing history, the move will see Matchroom stage 16 shows in America, four of which will be "monster" cards, while another 16 of their UK shows will be available for streaming on the platform aiming to become the Netflix for sports.

"HBO and Showtime are the two major players over here," Hearn said, as per the Independent. "And that is a bigger annual budget than they have put together. It’s the biggest deal in boxing history."

Hearn's current stable of British fighters is headlined by reigning World Boxing Organization, World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and International Boxing Organization heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Other notable fighters include former welterweight champion Amir Khan, Tony Bellew, Dillian Whyte, Kell Brook and more but Hearn is now looking to create an 30-man American stable including some of the biggest names in the sport, particularly ones without a promoter.

Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Such names include World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who is targeting a title unification fight with Joshua, as well as the likes of twins Jermell and Jermall Charlo, Erroll Spence Jr, Mikey Garcia and Adrien Broner.

"If you don't have a promotional contract and you’re a world class fighter — you need to call me ASAP. I’ve got exactly what you need," Hearn added.

"This stable will surpass anything in the world. Within 12 months, we will have by far the strongest stable ever seen in world boxing, especially including our current stable in the U.K."

Signing with the Briton would undoubtedly expedite a potential title unification clash that Wilder has been calling for, having recently sent "AJ" a fight contract worth $50 million.

If the American were to defeat Joshua, he would not only become the unified heavyweight champion of the world but he would make history by becoming the first heavyweight to hold all four major titles (WBA, WBO, IBO, WBC).

"I don't know if we'll get Wilder," Hearn told the Los Angeles Times. "If I was Wilder, I'd want to know what's out there for me and it makes it [fight with Joshua] easier to make."

"The deal they've [Wilder] offered is for a U.S. fight. Joshua feels he's built something brilliant in the U.K. He doesn't need to go to the U.S. yet … we can do the second one in the U.S. These are all the conversations we're having," Hearn added.

In addition, while Matchroom will stage fights in the usual boxing venues in cities such as Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles, Hearn spoke of his interest in bringing the sport to various other American cities such as Chicago, Minnesota and Miami among others.

The first show of the new deal will take place in September this year.

"We were dangerous before, now we're unstoppable and that's the difference," Hearn said. "And if I don't make this work, I've failed miserably."