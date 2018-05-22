By Tuesday night, America’s votes for the top 4 contestants of “The Voice” Season 14 will be revealed and one aspiring artist will be crowned the winner. While judges Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys worked all season long to groom these amateur singers into vocal powerhouses, only one can walk away victorious.

In the final round of the NBC competition, Team Blake’s Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade will go up against Team Alicia’s Britton Buchanan and Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli. Considering last week’s eliminations, which sent home Team Blake’s popular artist, Pryor Baird, any contestant could walk away a winner.

However, based on Britton’s performance throughout the competition, it looks like the artist will land in fourth place when the results are revealed on Tuesday night. The popular singer found himself battling for an Instant Save last week and his performances from Monday night may not be enough to win the competition.

Britton had a stellar performance and even showed off his songwriting skills. Unfortunately, this is not the way he presented himself from the beginning of the competition, and coming close to being eliminated probably won’t result in a win.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Spensha will most likely come in at third place on “The Voice” Season 14. There’s no doubt she did an amazing job while singing Andra Day’s “Rise Up” last week, but as far as her country tunes go, the singer has yet to find one that truly shows off her real talent.

Spensha definitely has a chance at being successful, but she needs to find or possibly write the perfect song for her unique voice.

There’s no doubt that Team Kelly’s Brynn is a star, but because of her young age, she has yet to reach her full potential. The teen still has plenty of time to develop her voice and take the music world by storm, which is why she will most likely place second in the singing competition.

While Britton is a fan favorite, if America sticks to the purpose of the competition and votes for the most talented artist, Kyla will be named “The Voice.” The Season 14 victory will mark Shelton’s seventh win as a coach whose team member won the singing competition.

The final 4 contestants are all talented, but Kyla appears to be the only one who has the most control over her voice. Sure she gets pitchy and occasionally screams rather than actually hitting a high note, but her performances have been more consistent compared to the other contestants.

Find out who will win when the “The Voice” Season 14 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.