The competition is starting to get serious now that there are only two more episodes of “The Voice” Season 14 left. On Tuesday night, America voted for the top 4 contestants who would be sent to the finale for one last chance to be named “The Voice.”

While some contestants seemed destined to become one of the top 4 finalists, the voting results proved that no one is ever truly safe from elimination. Much to the surprise of several viewers, Team Blake’s Spensha Baker was one of the first contestants sent on to the finale, securing a spot in the final 4.

Team Blake’s Kyla Jade, who happened to be this week’s highest charter on iTunes, landing at the No. 2 spot, also advanced to the finals along with Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli.

Team Adam’s Rayshun LaMarr and Team Alicia’s Jackie Foster were quickly given the boot, leaving Pryor Baird, Kaleb Lee, and Britton Buchanan to battle it out for the final spot in the top 4.

Team Blake’s Pryor hit the stage to perform “Soulshine.” Perhaps it was nerves, but the singer, who charted at No. 7 on iTunes this week, failed to use his signature raspy voice to his advantage. Instead, he appeared to be screaming as he sung the Allman Brothers Band’s record.

Team Kelly’s Kaleb belted out his version of “Simple Man,” but was too busy stepping away from the mic for the audience to fully hear his performance. However, Team Alicia’s Britton changed the pace on stage by performing a passionate, yet pitchy, rendition of “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn.

In the end, it seemed the coaches were aware who was going home as they told Pryor and Kaleb they would keep in touch and expressed their optimism about their music careers. In the end, the two were eliminated and Britton was voted into the top 4.

Checkout out the current contestants and teams still standing on “The Voice” below:

Team Adam: N/A

Team Alicia

Britton Buchanan

Team Kelly

Brynn Cartelli

Team Blake

Spensha Baker

Kyla Jade

“The Voice” Season 14 finals will begin Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.