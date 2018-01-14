“The Walking Dead” has just been renewed by AMC for Season 9, but Scott M. Gimple will no longer serve as the show’s showrunner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Angela Kang, who has been working for “The Walking Dead” since 2011, will now take over Gimple’s role. The former showrunner will now serve as the chief content officer of the franchise.

Gimple will not oversee “The Walking Dead,” but he will also be involved in “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Charlie Collier, the president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, expressed his excitement over Kang’s new role. “This is an enormously important day for the entire ‘The Walking Dead’ television universe. We are proud to acknowledge Angela’s significant contribution to the series and to set a clear path forward for a ninth season under her direction,” he said.

Collier also expressed his gratitude towards Gimple for all of the work he has put into “The Walking Dead” for the past eight seasons.

“Further, with gratitude and admiration, we also recognize Scott’s broad impact on, and leadership of, the content that fuels our ‘TWD’ universe. Together, we will dream bigger and more broadly than ever before,” he said.

“The Walking Dead” is one of TV’s highest-rated dramas for the past five years. It stars Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Conrad, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride and more.

At present, “The Walking Dead” is still on hiatus and will return with episode 9 on Feb. 25. As of late, details about the upcoming installment are still being kept under wraps. But AMC dropped a 30-second trailer in December that teased the fate of Riggs’ character, Carl Grimes.

The young man was bitten by a walker in episode 8, and the clip opens with Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) standing in front of what looks like Carl’s grave. Rick also points a gun over his head and contemplates on whether killing himself is what he’s meant to do.

Photo: AMC