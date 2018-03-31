The Golden State Warriors (54-21) are slowly on the mend. A slew of injuries sidelined more than seven players in recent weeks, but head coach Steve Kerr on Thursday had the services of forwards Kevin Durant, who was ejected in his first game back, and Draymond Green.

On Saturday night, Kerr will welcome back one of his best shooters.

Klay Thompson makes his return for a road game against the Sacramento Kings (24-52) after a fractured right thumb forced him to miss eight games. The 28-year-old guard had tape around his right thumb during Friday's practice but claims it doesn't bother his shooting.

"If I start missing shots, that’s definitely my excuse. So just write that down now," Thompson joked to reporters.

Thompson is averaging 19.7 points per game on 49 percent shooting and 44.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Thompson's return comes at a good time, as the Warriors have lost their last three games. The Houston Rockets (62-14), however, locked up the top seed in the West, while the Warriors are assured of the No. 2 seed.

Kerr is still dealing with a depleted roster. Forward Omri Casspi is listed as doubtful with a right ankle sprain, while Andre Iguodala is out with a soreness in his left knee.

Steph Curry, meanwhile, could be sidelined into May with a left MCL sprain. Kerr has stated that he expects Curry to miss the first round of the playoffs though Curry remains more optimistic he can be back in mid-April.

"Based on what I've been told, three weeks is a good kind of benchmark to re-evaluate and re-assess kind of where I'm at in my progress and whatnot. So mentally for me staying positive, staying upbeat, hopefully I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible," Curry told reporters Sunday.

"Right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can. Control my presence with the team and everything to help any way I can when I'm not on the floor."

The Warriors have seven games remaining on their schedule, with five on the road.

Photo: Getty