The Golden State Warriors close out the 2017-18 season with three games in four days. Steve Kerr's injury-plagued squad will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday in their final home game of the season and then hit the road for matchups against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

The Warriors already have the No. 2 seed locked up, though Golden State may have a slight interest in owning a better record than the Toronto Raptors to own home-court advantage should they two teams meet in the NBA Finals.

The main concern is getting healthy and rested ahead of a first-round matchup against a cluttered group of potential opponents. Six Western Conference teams have between 46 and 44 wins and one of the teams in the mix, the Oklahoma City Thunder, have two blowout wins over the Warriors this season. Facing the San Antonio Spurs or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round isn't exactly an attractive option either.

The Warriors would certainly like to have Steph Curry back in the first round against any of those teams, but there has been no indication when exactly the superstar guard will return.

Kerr on March 26 told reporters there was “no way” Curry would compete in the first round. But as NBA insider Sam Amick of USA Today pointed out, Kerr may have framed Curry’s impending return "as a classic undersell-and-overdeliver situation."

Curry, whose left MCL sprain will be reevaluated in one week, has remained mum on social media about the status of his knee. But he had followed Kerr's comments by expressing hope to prove his coach wrong about returning in the first round.

“Right now, who knows? [I] just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can," Curry said.

Then there's the bench. Swingman Patrick McCaw, who suffered a nasty fall against the Sacramento Kings on March 31, will remain sidelined until at least May 3 with a bone bruise near his spine.

Omri Casspi has missed 10 games with a sprained right ankle. The 29-year-old forward remains day-to-day but won't play against the Pelicans.

Veteran Andre Iguodala, the Warriors most important reserve, has been sidelined for the past four games with a sore left knee. He is listed as probable for Saturday night, while point guard Shaun Livingston is "doubtful" with a sore right knee.

