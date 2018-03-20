Video from the Karachi port in Pakistan showed multiple containers falling into the sea after one cargo ship crashed into another vessel Monday. At least 21 shipping containers fell into the ocean following the collision.

It has not yet been made clear what exactly caused the collision, but according to Geo.tv, only the two ships were involved in the accident, and multiple shipping containers full of imported cars and other freight worth millions of rupees were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Video footage of the incident posted on social media captured the Tolten, an 8,000 TEU Hapag-Lloyd ship, scraping past Liberia-flagged Hamburg Bay, a 6,350 TEU vessel, knocking down numerous containers into the water at South Asia Port Terminal in Karachi.

The terminal suspended all operations, which are expected to resume after the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) manages to recover all of the container pieces. The recovery operation was due to begin Tuesday, according to reports.

According to sources from the scene, initial investigation by the authorities disclosed the pilots of KPT, who took charge of the two ships that collided, were responsible for this accident.

The KPT’s pilots are said to be aware of deep sea routes and they tug the ships to the port. The sources further claimed the containers that fell into the sea have been floating toward the channels meant for breaking heavy waves and this could likely damage them if proper action to remove them was not taken on time.

Photo: REUTERS/Peter Maenhoudt

Reports also added the multiple shipping containers that were "full of imported cars" and other freight were damaged. However, there was no damage to the terminal's cranes. The port of Karachi is said to be one of South Asia's largest and busiest deep-water seaports and is responsible for handling about 60 percent of the nation's cargo.