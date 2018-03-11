“Saturday Night Live” welcomed a host from the NBC family last night. “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown hosted on March 10, and his “SNL” episode provided plenty of laughs. Watch the best sketches of the night below:

Family Feud: Oscars Edition — This “SNL” skit pits the Oscar winners against the losers. Keenan Thompson’s Steve Harvey has a lot of interactions with the cast, but one of the funniest included Jordan Peele (Chris Redd). The writer was saying that you have to step away from sketch comedy after a few years, and Thompson dropped his Harvey impersonation and asked just how many years. Brown and Kate McKinnon’s impressions of Common and Frances McDormand, respectively, are also entertaining.

Bachelor Finale Cold Open — This “SNL” cold open is a play on the “Bachelor” finale’s shocking breakup. Except this time, it’s Robert Mueller (McKinnon) telling Becca (Cecily Strong) that he can’t commit. He just isn’t sure he can charge President Trump with collusion.

Black Panther Extra Scene — Obviously, “SNL” had to touch on Brown’s small but critical role in “Black Panther.” In this scene, we discover that T’Challa’s (Redd) family isn’t totally respectable. Uncle M’Butu (Thompson) plays the hero’s annoying uncle, who hits him up for money and tries to make everyone eat his undercooked burgers.

This Is U.S. — Of course, “SNL” had to have a “This Is Us” parody while Brown was hosting. This commercial advertised a show that follows the everyday drama of the U.S. government. “Like ‘This Is Us,’ without the parts that feel good,” the promo says. Ben Carson (Sterling K. Brown), Sarah Hucakbee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), Stormy Daniels (Cecily Strong) and Jared Kushner (Pete Davidson) all break down crying on a regular basis, but Kellyanne Conway (McKinnon) isn’t capable of such emotion.

Family Dinner-Shrek — Brown plays a man who was brought to his girlfriend’s house for dinner, and everything is going great until animated movies are brought up. The parents love “Coco” and call it the best animated film ever, which offends Brown. He knows that “Shrek” is superior, and he’ll fight for it.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Bill Hader will host on March 17 while Arcade Fire performs.

Photo: NBC/Will Heath