A 71-year-old woman was caught on camera getting involved in an altercation with two black female military service members, including one who is pregnant. The video, which led to the woman's arrest, went viral.

The incident took place Saturday at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Macon, Georgia, after an argument over a parking spot. A video surfaced online showing Judy Tucker lunging at 34-year-old Stephanie Mitchell and 27-year-old Treasure Sharpe.

“You were getting in our way while we tried to park,” Tucker was heard telling the women, following which she tried to block Sharpe’s cell phone while she recorded the encounter. The video was viewed more than 200,000 times on YouTube.

“Don’t you take a picture of me!” Tucker shouted. “You don’t have the right to take a picture of me!”

Tucker then struck Sharpe in the face, according to the Telegraph.

“I’m pregnant! Look at me, I’m pregnant!” Sharpe says on camera. “You’re pushing a pregnant lady!” To this, Tucker responded saying: “Well, my husband is handicapped!”

Before deputies arrested Tucker, she told them the incident “started over a parking spot” and it was “because she was white and it was a race issue,” authorities reportedly said.

According to the Telegraph, two deputies arrived at the restaurant and determined Tucker was the “primary aggressor.”

“With all of the lunging and slapping happening, it was never shown through cell phone video that Mrs. Mitchell or Mrs. Sharpe did anything wrong,” a report against Tucker read. “In fact, Mrs. Mitchell tried, without fail, to stop the attack on Mrs. Sharpe.”

Tucker was arrested and charged with battery. She was taken to the Bibb County Jail from where she was later released on $650 bond.

In a statement to the New York Daily Mail, Darden Restaurants — which owns Cheddar’s — said it was “appalled by the behavior of the individuals who confronted the two female service members.”

“Such behavior flies in the face of our values and those individuals are no longer welcome in our restaurant,” the statement read.

