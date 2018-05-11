A massive gator was spotted scouring a golf course in South Carolina, a video of which was made available by CBS news.

A family of deer was left on high alert as they saw this creature of the swamps casually stroll across the green like it was in the Mesozoic — a time when its ancestors ruled.

The herd of deer, fawn and all, were grazing on a Lowcountry golf course, when they encountered the sight.

There was neither blood spill, nor carnage nor panic, as this seemingly lake placid creature-sized specimen strolled away.

The onlookers, one of whom shot the video, were at Eat Sleep Play Beaufort, at the Ocean Creek Golf Course on Fripp Island, according to local news channel WBTV, an affiliate of CBS.

The report said the alligator was 12-feet-long. According to Inkedanimal.com, males of the American alligator commonly referred to gator can get between 3.4 meters to 4.6 meters in length (11.2 feet to 15.1 feet). Sizes of females can range between 2.6 meters to 3 meters in length (8.5 feet to 9.8 feet). Males can weigh as much as 453 kilograms.

Thought to be apex predators, that are classified as least concern as far as their conservation status is concerned, American alligators consume fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals. They also play an important role in the wetland ecosystem.

Reactions to the specimen witnessed on the golf course were varied on Twitter.

Photo: Reuters/Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports