The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday released a video of a child who was kidnapped in December 2017 from a suburb of Chicago.

According to a report published by FBI's Chicago field office, the incident occurred on Dec. 20, 2017, at 3:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. EST) in the area of 153rd Street and Burnham Avenue in Calumet City, Illinois.

In regards to the case, the FBI arrested an Indiana man named Bryan Protho. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Protho allegedly grabbed the child from the sidewalk and forced the minor into his red Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle.

Protho was indicted on a federal kidnapping charge for allegedly abducting a child from a Calumet City street in broad daylight last month. The complaint states that Protho then parked the vehicle in an alley and assaulted the child. The press release says law enforcement was contacted only after the victim somehow managed to escape and flag down another passing vehicle.

It also states 38-year-old Protho was arrested on Dec. 27, 2017, and is still in federal custody.

As of now, he has been charged with one count of kidnapping and his arraignment is set for Feb. 20 before U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras. Protho currently faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Photo: Getty Images / Yuri Gripas

The FBI also noted that though the time stamp and date on the video is wrong, it does capture the December kidnapping.

Speaking about releasing the footage after a month of the incident, FBI’s Chicago bureau said the video was released as a part of an ongoing investigation to check and see if the said vehicle might be connected to other crimes.

In addition to releasing the video, the FBI asked anyone with information regarding the vehicle to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700 or to write them at chicago@fbi.gov.